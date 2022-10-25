Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.
HSII opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $564.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30.
HSII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth about $594,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
