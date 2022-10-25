Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial increased their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,732,000 after acquiring an additional 345,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,094,000 after acquiring an additional 579,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,729,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after acquiring an additional 408,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after acquiring an additional 794,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 401,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

