Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.
HLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial increased their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.
