Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 202,459 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.16% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $27,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

