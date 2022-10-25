Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Gap Up to $56.86

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.86, but opened at $59.40. Hibbett shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 2,429 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Hibbett Trading Up 7.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $785.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Hibbett by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Hibbett by 95.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

