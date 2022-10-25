HNI (NYSE:HNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HNI had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HNI Stock Performance

HNI opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. HNI’s payout ratio is 76.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at HNI

Several research analysts have weighed in on HNI shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HNI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,449.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 1,192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 161,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,268,000 after buying an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,843,000 after buying an additional 53,769 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 58,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HNI by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 22,690 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

