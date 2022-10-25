Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $53,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Honeywell International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.2 %

HON stock opened at $186.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.54.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.