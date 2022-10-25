Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $166.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

In other news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

