Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HST. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.22. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,688,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026,742 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,773,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,838,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

