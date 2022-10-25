HSBC’s (HSBA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 705 ($8.52) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.94) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 636.18 ($7.69).

HSBA stock traded down GBX 32.05 ($0.39) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 443.05 ($5.35). 26,603,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,236,975. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 504.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 515.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.75. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 34,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

