IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

ICCM opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 423.34% and a negative return on equity of 72.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that IceCure Medical will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

About IceCure Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IceCure Medical stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd ( NASDAQ:ICCM Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

