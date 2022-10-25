Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Idorsia from CHF 28 to CHF 18 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Idorsia Price Performance

Shares of IDRSF opened at $13.07 on Friday. Idorsia has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.