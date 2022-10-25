Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $200.78 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

