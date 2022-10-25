Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.45-$9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.76 billion-$15.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.45-9.55 EPS.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.09. 33,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,553. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
