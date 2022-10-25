Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.45-$9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.76 billion-$15.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.45-9.55 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.09. 33,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,553. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

