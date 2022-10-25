Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Trading Up 15.2%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

