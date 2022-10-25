Insider Buying: HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Insider Acquires 14,000 Shares of Stock

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) insider Martin Pugh bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £21,700 ($26,220.40).
HICL Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of HICL stock opened at GBX 160.18 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 817.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 172.74. HICL Infrastructure PLC has a one year low of GBX 138.89 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 184.98 ($2.24).
HICL Infrastructure Company Profile
