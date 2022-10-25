Insider Buying: HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Insider Acquires 14,000 Shares of Stock

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) insider Martin Pugh bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £21,700 ($26,220.40).

Shares of HICL stock opened at GBX 160.18 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 817.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 172.74. HICL Infrastructure PLC has a one year low of GBX 138.89 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 184.98 ($2.24).

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

