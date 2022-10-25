Integral Health Asset Management LLC Acquires 124,310 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,310 shares during the period. Kura Oncology comprises approximately 1.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Kura Oncology worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KURA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 222.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,356 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 25.7% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,416,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,015,000 after purchasing an additional 902,605 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.8% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,865,000 after acquiring an additional 862,000 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,503.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,635,000 after acquiring an additional 853,877 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $14,047,000.

Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,250. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KURA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

