Integral Health Asset Management LLC Buys 183,106 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,106 shares during the period. uniQure accounts for about 1.4% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QURE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after acquiring an additional 655,732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 164,069 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 884.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 98,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

uniQure Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,312. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.84 and a quick ratio of 10.78. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $882.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.05.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative net margin of 184.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Profile



uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

