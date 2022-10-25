Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,000. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 4.9% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.25. 44,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $351.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 590,359 shares of company stock worth $198,058,651. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

