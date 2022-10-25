Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE stock opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

