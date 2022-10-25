Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Down 2.7% Following Weak Earnings

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was down 2.7% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.64. Approximately 40,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,937,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.
The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.
Invesco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 55,758,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $899,387,000 after buying an additional 1,724,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after buying an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Invesco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco Trading Down 2.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
