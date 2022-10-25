Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 1.8% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. 25,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

