iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,056 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $55,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 268.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

USHY stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80.

