iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,755,755 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.