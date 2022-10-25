iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,998 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.20% of iShares MBS ETF worth $41,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $108.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

