iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.98. 493,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,740. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.52. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

