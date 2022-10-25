Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 239 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 19.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 50,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $225.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.18. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $275.66.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,484 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,747. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.