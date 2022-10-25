Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 586 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 59.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 30.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

