Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,102 Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Equius Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DIHP opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.