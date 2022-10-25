Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 101.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 56.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.22.

Prologis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.