Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $134.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.23.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

