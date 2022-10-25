Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,880,000 after buying an additional 253,333 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,105,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,932,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 533,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,251,000 after buying an additional 35,976 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 3.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.75.

ODFL stock opened at $269.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

