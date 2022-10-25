Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 84,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

COF opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,712. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

