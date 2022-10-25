Janney Capital Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.68.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

