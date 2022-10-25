Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $406,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average of $101.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

