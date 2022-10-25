Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 502 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

