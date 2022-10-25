Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $30,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,012 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 110,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 42,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.60.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.8 %

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.99. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $223.36. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

