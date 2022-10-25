Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $49,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 893 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 102.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $496.97 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $219.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $503.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

