Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 14,184 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,184 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $33,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Altria Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 78,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MO opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

