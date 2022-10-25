Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €60.00 Price Target

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($61.22) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COP. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($68.88) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($82.65) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up €1.22 ($1.24) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €36.40 ($37.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €31.70 ($32.35) and a 52-week high of €77.85 ($79.44). The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.65.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

