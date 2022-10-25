Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $35.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNS. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.08. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,548,000 after buying an additional 713,015 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after purchasing an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after purchasing an additional 307,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,841,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,785 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

