Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $38.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 222.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,356 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 135.2% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,826,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,977 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.7% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,416,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,015,000 after acquiring an additional 902,605 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.8% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,865,000 after acquiring an additional 862,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 1,503.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,635,000 after purchasing an additional 853,877 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

KURA stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.