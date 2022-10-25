Ladder Capital (LADR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect Ladder Capital to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ladder Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE LADR opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 89.45, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.92.

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

