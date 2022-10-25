Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

