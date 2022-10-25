LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €85.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($86.73) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($86.73) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($93.88) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, July 4th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €62.64 ($63.92) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($100.51). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €82.46.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

