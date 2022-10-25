Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.20.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lennox International from $268.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Lennox International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $227.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $334.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.21. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

