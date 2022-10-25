LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,565 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,315,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,526,000 after purchasing an additional 178,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,008,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

EMR stock opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

