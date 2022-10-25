LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $731,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $827.16 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,711.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $884.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $850.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.88 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,403.64.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

