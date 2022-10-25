LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,277,000 after purchasing an additional 552,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after buying an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,763,000 after buying an additional 311,316 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $130.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average of $130.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.