LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 208 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,059 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Walt Disney by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 97,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.68.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

