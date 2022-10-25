LGT Group Foundation Buys Shares of 105,160 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.06% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Shares of MP stock opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 20.39, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

